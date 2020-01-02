Korea Destinations: 12 Unique Venues in Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam province has selected 12 unique venues which show off its charms to visitors year-round.
The 12 venues include:
Changwon House
Changwon Dangam Theme Park
Masan Museum of Contemporary Art
Garden House (Grand Mercure Changwon Hotel)
Changwon NC Park
Jinju Asia Lakeside Hotel
Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art
Gimhae Sanjeong Eskis
Geoje Sonang-gu
Hadong Wild Tea Museum
Sancheong Korean Scholarship Institute
The venues were chosen for unique experiences in MICE, tourism, conventions, exhibitions, and events.