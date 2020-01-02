Image: Gyeongnam Province
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: 12 Unique Venues in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province has selected 12 unique venues which show off its charms to visitors year-round.

The 12 venues include:

Changwon House

Changwon Dangam Theme Park

Masan Museum of Contemporary Art

Garden House (Grand Mercure Changwon Hotel)

Changwon NC Park

Jinju Asia Lakeside Hotel

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art

Gimhae Sanjeong Eskis

Geoje Sonang-gu

Hadong Wild Tea Museum

Sancheong Korean Scholarship Institute

The venues were chosen for unique experiences in MICE, tourism, conventions, exhibitions, and events.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Air Busan Begins Irregular Flights from Busan to Nha Trang

Haps Staff -
Air Busan has become the first national airline to provide flight service between Busan's Gimhae International Airport and Nha Trang, Vietnam.
Read more
Travel

From the Archives: 10 Reasons to Love Busan

Haps Staff -
Busan may not be everyone’s first choice as an Asian travel destination, but there’s a lot of fun things to do in South Korea’s second largest city.
Read more
Local Destinations

Take a Sunrise Stroll on the Gwangan Bridge on New Year’s Morning

Haps Staff -
To watch the sunrise on New Year’s day, the upper level of Gwangan Bridge will be open to all visitors from 6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. on January 1, 2020.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam Province is hosting the 13th Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival in Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest in Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun.
Read more
Local Destinations

Enjoy the 2020 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Festival in Haeundae

Busan City News -
Haeundae Beach is set to once again welcome thousands of citizens to bid adieu to 2019 and welcome in the Year of the Rat.
Read more
Local Destinations

Everything You Need to Know About Haeundae Bus Terminal

Anya Lyon-Fraser -
If you live in the Haeundae area, these two terminals can save you the tragic fate of trekking to Sasang or Nopo.  
Read more

The Latest

Seomyeon’s New BRT Causing Congestion, Anger for Drivers

Busan News Haps Staff -
Recently opened on December 30th, the new Seomyeon BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines have been causing large traffic congestion in the heart of the city.
Read more

“Home” Exhibition by Eva Armisén at the Busan Cultural Center

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th.
Read more

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ Exhibit at Space Lee Ufan

Events Haps Staff -
Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley's "FEEL" exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae.
Read more

10 Useful Websites in Busan

Lifestyle John Dunphy -
Whether you’re a “lifer” or a “newbie,” life in the Land of Morning Calm has never been more convenient for expats.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 12 Unique Venues in Gyeongnam Province

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has selected 12 unique venues which show off its charms to visitors year-round.
Read more

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-2.4 ° C
1 °
-5 °
64 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °

Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea