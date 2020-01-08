Korea Destinations: 17 Winter Destinations in Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam Province has announced its list of “17 Winter Destinations” to visit in 2020.
The list includes a variety of activities and experiences for children, families, and visitors looking to find adventure in the province home to roughly 3.5 million people.
Here’s a look at 17 destinations for those looking to check out what the province has to offer this winter.
The list includes:
Changwon Masan Robot Land
Jinju Children’s Museum and Jungle Adventure
Tongyeong Hero Studio Tong Tong
Sacheon Mountain Fishing
Gimhae Gaya Theme Park Sledding Range
Milyang Freshwater Fish Exhibition
Geoje Bird and Fish Exhibition Center
Yangsan Eden Valley Ski Resort
Uiryeong Insect Ecological Learning Center
Haman Horse Riding Park
Changnyeong Rabbit Song Park
Goseong Sanggam Rock County Park
Goseong Dinosaur Museum
Hadong Jirisan Ecological Science Museum
Sancheong Namsa Yedamcheon Village
Geochang Suseungdae
Hapcheon Luge