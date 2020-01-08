Korea Destinations: 17 Winter Destinations in Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam Province has announced its list of “17 Winter Destinations” to visit in 2020.

The list includes a variety of activities and experiences for children, families, and visitors looking to find adventure in the province home to roughly 3.5 million people.

Here’s a look at 17 destinations for those looking to check out what the province has to offer this winter.

The list includes:

Changwon Masan Robot Land

Jinju Children’s Museum and Jungle Adventure

Tongyeong Hero Studio Tong Tong

Sacheon Mountain Fishing

Gimhae Gaya Theme Park Sledding Range

Milyang Freshwater Fish Exhibition

Geoje Bird and Fish Exhibition Center

Yangsan Eden Valley Ski Resort

Uiryeong Insect Ecological Learning Center

Haman Horse Riding Park

Changnyeong Rabbit Song Park

Goseong Sanggam Rock County Park

Goseong Dinosaur Museum

Hadong Jirisan Ecological Science Museum

Sancheong Namsa Yedamcheon Village

Geochang Suseungdae

Hapcheon Luge