Korea Destinations: Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival

Enjoy a Korean winter outdoor experience at the 10th annual Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival.

Located at the Cheongpyeong Recreation Area in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi province, visitors can experience exciting outdoor activities such as ice fishing, sledding and catching fish with your bare hands among others.

The festival begins on January 10th and lasts through February 23rd and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is 15,000 won for adults, 12,000 won for children and fishing pole rentals cost 3,000 won extra.