Korea Destinations: Daegwallyeong Snow Festival

Located in the Hoenggye-ri area, Daegwanryeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun in Gangwon-do, the Deagwallyeong Snow Festival is one of the country’s most popular winter festivals.

Held since 1993, the Snow Festival has been growing in popularity each year with the event being named one of the top 12 cultural festivals in the country since 2000.

Events are based in the “Alps of Korea”, known for its picturesque white-capped mountains and heavy snowfall which falls each year.

A variety of events, including ice fishing, snow tubing, a winter marathon run, a popular snowman park and lots of delicious food items make this event one to visit if you’re looking for a fun festival with a winter-feel.

Admission to the festival varies on events and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from January 10th through the 19th.

Event Information

Dates: January 10 – 19, 2020

Location: Hoenggye-ri Songcheon area