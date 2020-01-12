Korea Destinations: Gangwon-do’s Samtan Art Mine

Nestled amongst the mountains in Jeongseon-gu, Gangwon Province, Samtan Art Mine brings back to life an old coal mine that has now been transformed into a major art gallery.

Opened in 1965 and closed in 2001, Samtan Art Mine was once at the forefront of the coal industry in the country. The former mine now houses 100,000 art pieces from 105 countries as well as become well-known as it was a shooting location for the famous Korean drama “Descendants of the Sun”.

The vast property includes art installations, relics from the coal mining era and a restaurant and coffee shop to relax after walking around the grounds.

Samtan Art Mine

Operating Hours:

Summer 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Winter 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Summer peak season 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Closed Monday’s

Parking Facilities: Available

Admission Fees (prices may change without notice)

Individual – Adults 13,000 won / Middle & high school students 12,000 won / Elementary school students 12,000 won/Seniors (Age 65 and above) 11,000 won

Group – Adults 12,000 won / Middle & high school students 11,000 won / Elementary school students 10,000 won/Seniors (Age 65 and over) 10,000 won