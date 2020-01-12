TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gangwon-do’s Samtan Art Mine

Haps Staff

Nestled amongst the mountains in Jeongseon-gu, Gangwon Province, Samtan Art Mine brings back to life an old coal mine that has now been transformed into a major art gallery.

Opened in 1965 and closed in 2001, Samtan Art Mine was once at the forefront of the coal industry in the country. The former mine now houses 100,000 art pieces from 105 countries as well as become well-known as it was a shooting location for the famous Korean drama “Descendants of the Sun”.

The vast property includes art installations, relics from the coal mining era and a restaurant and coffee shop to relax after walking around the grounds.

Samtan Art Mine

Operating Hours: 
Summer 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Winter 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Summer peak season 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Closed Monday’s

Parking Facilities: Available

Admission Fees (prices may change without notice)

Individual – Adults 13,000 won / Middle & high school students 12,000 won / Elementary school students 12,000 won/Seniors (Age 65 and above) 11,000 won
Group – Adults 12,000 won / Middle & high school students 11,000 won / Elementary school students 10,000 won/Seniors (Age 65 and over) 10,000 won

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Daegwallyeong Snow Festival

Haps Staff -
Located in the Hoenggye-ri area, Daegwanryeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun in Gangwon-do, the Daegwallyeong Snow Festival is one of the country's most popular winter festivals.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a Korean winter outdoor experience at the 10th annual Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Haps Staff -
Gangwon province's Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which gets underway January 4th until the 26th.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: 12 Unique Venues in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has selected 12 unique venues which show off its charms to visitors year-round.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam Province is hosting the 13th Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival in Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest in Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Mount Sogeum Suspension Bridge in Gangwondo

Haps Staff -
Korea's longest suspension bridge has been lit up for the holiday season.
Read more

The Latest

“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

Events Haps Staff -
For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the 'Films in Our Memories' event at its cinematheque.
Read more

도르셋 완차이, 새해 맞아 ‘Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes’ 룸패키지 출시

문화 Haps Staff -
도르셋 완차이가 새해를 맞아 비즈니스와 여행을 위해 방문한 투숙객들을 위해 Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes 룸패키지를 선보인다.
Read more

Tickets Still Available for Mika Live In Seoul

Music Haps Staff -
Tickets for both of Lebanese-born English songwriter and performer Mika are still available but selling out fast.
Read more

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Underground City Plan in Centum City in Doubt

Busan News Haps Staff -
Plans to build an underground city in Centum City are in doubt as six months after the plan was revealed, they have yet to find an operator willing to take on the project.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Gangwon-do’s Samtan Art Mine

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Nestled amongst the mountains in Jeongseon-gu, Gangwon Province, Samtan Art Mine brings back to life an old coal mine that has now been transformed into a major art gallery.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
5.9 ° C
7 °
5 °
36 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Shake Shack to Open at Taewang Spark in Daegu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation's capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” January 24

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea