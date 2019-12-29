Image: Gyeongnam Province
Korea Destinations: Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival

Gyeongnam Province is hosting the 13th Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival in Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest in Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun.

The festival, which will be held until January 5, next year, will display 36 ice sculptures.

A 1-kilometer ice valley, an ice sledding range, ice slide, and a woodcraft experience place is held at the family-friendly festival.

You can also enjoy frozen ice waterfalls near recreational forests such as Zaun Waterfall and relax at nature-friendly recreational facilities such as forest homes, forest culture and recreation centers, and forest training centers.

Accommodation reservations can be made through the Forest Service integrated reservation system ‘Forest Outing (e)’ at www.foresttrip.go.kr.

