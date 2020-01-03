Image: Narafestival.com
Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Haps Staff

Gangwon province’s Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which gets underway January 4th until the 26th.

Ice Fishing is just one of the highlights of the festival, which includes bobsledding, ice sledding, cultural activities, ice sculptures and food zones.

Admission to the events may have some charges and are open to people of all ages.

Around 90 percent of the fish being used in Hwacheon’s annual fishing event are farmed trout, being supplied by 16 fishing farms located across the country, from various locations including Hwacheon County, YangYang County, Chuncheon County and Uljin County, to name a few.

With nearly 180 tons expected to be relocated for the event this year, event organizers face the challenge of keeping the fish fresh and healthy during the long-distance trips, some of which are over 200 kilometers.

Getting there: From Dong Seoul Bus Terminal, take an intercity bus to Hwacheon.
Hwacheon Stream and the festival grounds are about 10 minute walk from the bus terminal.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Haps Staff
Gangwon province's Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which gets underway January 4th until the 26th.
Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

