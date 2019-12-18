Korea Destinations: Jirisan Jongju Ridge Re-opens For Hiking

Jirisan Jongju Ridge, which had been controlled for one month, reopened on the 16th.

Jirisan National Park Gyeongnam Office announced that it re-opened all trails including Jirisan Jongju Ridge-Line between Nogodan and Jangmokmok, which had been controlled for entry since last month.

You can explore the 125.3km from 25 sections including Nogodan-JangTeok Mok on Jongju Ridge Line, Georim-Seseok-Ganae-so, Chibatmok-Cheonwangbong, and Bulil Waterfall-Samsinbong.

The ridge had been closed since last month to control fires in the region.