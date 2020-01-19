Image: Geoje City
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jungle Dome Opens in Geoje

Haps Staff

Jungle Dome, Korea’s largest dome glass botanical garden located in Geoje, opened to the public on January 16th.

Jungle Dome is a giant hemispherical structure with 7,500 pieces of triangular glass. From the outside, it looks like an egg is cut in half as its length is long and the width is shaped like a short oval. 

Reaching as high as 30 meters and stretching across 4,468 square meters, the dome houses escalators, an observatory, valleys, a 10-meter high artificial waterfall, and a skywalk.

The Jungle Dome will be used as a greenhouse to grow 300 different kinds of tropical plants and 10,000 tropical plants.

Image: Geoje City

It is a small jungle, with its entrance shaped like a huge tree trunk, a vertical garden decorated with colorful tropical flowers, and the Mowgli doll, the main character of Disney’s classic cartoon, The Jungle Book.

If you walk the skywalk connected to the cave section, you can see the tropical trees that grow more than 20m in front of you. The last section is equipped with a jungle observatory, so you can see the inside of the dome.

As you descend the skywalk, you will be greeted by colorful palm trees, tropical fruit trees, and stone carvings.

Image: Geoje City

Walking along with the sound of a cool waterfall, you will encounter a 300-year-old Blackboard tree, the representative tree of Jungle Dome that tells the story that wishes come true.

In addition, you can see a bodhi tree called the “Tree of Enlightenment” and a Baobab tree from the novel Little Prince.

The dome previously opened to the public between October 26 and November 3 last year as a preview during the Geoje Flower Festival.

Jungle Dome is open from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm during the winter season in November-February. (4 pm ticketing and closing deadline), and 9:30 am to 6:00 pm during the summer season in March-October ( 5 pm ticketing and admission deadline).

The entrance fee is 5,000 won for adults, 4,000 won for Geoje citizens and 3,000 won for groups of 20 or more.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

International Destinations

International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan

Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2020.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Borneo Eagle Resort for a Total Island Getaway Off the Sabah Coast, East Malaysia

Haps Staff -
Nestled serenely on the island of Pulau Tiga 2.5 hours away by land and sea from Sabah's capital of Kota Kinabalu lies the plush Borneo Eagle Resort -- a cluster of 13 luxury contemporary villas opened in April 2018.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

15 Top Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongsangnam-do and Ulsan

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced its selections for the "100 Best Sightseeing Places in Korea" for 2019-2020 together with the Korea Tourism Organization.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Winter Wonderland at Gangwondo’s Taebaek Festival

Haps Staff -
Known as the "Winter City", Taebaek in Gangwon province is once again hosting the Taebaek Festival this winter.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gangwon-do’s Samtan Art Mine

Haps Staff -
Nestled amongst the mountains in Jeongseon-gu, Gangwon Province, Samtan Art Mine brings back to life an old coal mine that has now been transformed into a major art gallery.
Read more
Travel

Luggage Start-up “JimCarry” Expanding Services in Busan

BeFM News -
A startup company receiving support from Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation has opened a branch shop at BEXCO to expand its service area.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Jungle Dome Opens in Geoje

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Jungle Dome, Korea's largest dome glass botanical garden located in Geoje, opened to the public on January 16th.
Read more

BIWA Coffee Morning This Wednesday

Events Haps Staff -
This month’s Busan International Women's Association (BIWA) Coffee Morning is this Wednesday morning.
Read more

Korea Grand Sale Underway Once Again

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Visit Korea Committee is once again holding a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists, ‘Korea Grand Sale’, from Jan 16th to Feb 29th in order to offer great discounts for visitors to the country.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices on Some Items From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald's around the nation on some of their menu items from today.
Read more

2020년 벚꽃이 일본 예보

문화 Haps Staff -
일본 기상청은 큐슈의 2020년 두 번째 벚꽃 예보를 발표했다.
Read more

Workers in Busan Will Average 3.8 Days Off for Seollal Holidays in 2020

Busan News BeFM News -
A recent survey showed companies in Busan will take an average of 3.8 days off for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
0.2 ° C
2 °
-2 °
55 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Sun
5 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices on Some Items From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald's around the nation on some of their menu items from today.
Read more

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.
Read more

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea