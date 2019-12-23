Korea Destinations: Mount Sogeum Suspension Bridge in Gangwondo

Korea’s longest suspension bridge has been lit up for the holiday season.

Offering stunning views, the bridge is approximately 200 meters long and 1.5 meters wide and part of the trail which leads to the top of Mount Sogeumsan in Wonju and has become a top tourist attraction in the region, located about 130 kilometers east of Seoul.

The night lights are offered daily for three hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until the 25th for free.

According to Korea Bizwire, during the night opening, a new ‘Sky Wind Road’ opened next to the suspension bridge on June 1 will also be open to the public.

The Sky Wind Road connects the 334-meter section of an existing hiking trail with a walking deck and a bridge, providing a stunning view of the valley.

Winter season hours are normally from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.