TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

Haps Staff

One of Seoul’s most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.

The top of the tower sits at 480m above sea level — the tower’s height is 236.7m while sitting atop the 243m mountain.

Built in 1969 to send radio and tv signals, it opened in 1980 to the public becoming one of the cultural centers of the city.

It houses a variety of cultural attractions, including restaurants, a wishing pond, observatories, museums and the “love padlocks”, where young couples have declared their love for each other.

Tower Information

Operating Hours – Observatory
Sunday-Friday: 10:00-23:00
Saturday: 10:00-24:00
* Last admission 30 minutes before closing.
* Operating hours are subject to change depending on weather or business schedules.

Admission Fees:
Individual Admission Ticket
– Observatory: Adults 10,000 won / Children 8,000 won
– Ssentoy Museum & Showroom: Adults 8,000 won / Children 7,000 won
– Hello Kitty Island: Adults 8,000 won / Children 7,000 won

Package Admission Ticket
– Package (Observatory + Ssentoy Museum & Showroom + Hello Kitty Island): Adults & Children 15,500 won
* Adults (ages 13 or more) / Children (ages 3-12)
* Senior fares are same as children.
* People with disabilities: 30% discount for lv.1-3 plus one companion / 30% discount for lv. 4-6 (does not apply to package tickets and groups)
* Visitors using N. Grill have free admission to observatory if they make a reservation in advance.
* Other package fares are available at the website.

Information and prices may be subject to change

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Take a Rickshaw Ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park

Haps Staff -
Create new memories and experience days of old by taking a rickshaw ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Snow-Capped Mangwoonsan in Namhae

Haps Staff -
From the afternoon of the 29th to the dawn of the 30th of January, snow fell on the top of Mt. Mangwoonsan, which is 786 meters above sea level, is the highest mountain in Namhae.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Haps Staff -
Gangwon province's Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which gets underway January 27th until the 16th of February.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jungle Dome Opens in Geoje

Haps Staff -
Jungle Dome, Korea's largest dome glass botanical garden located in Geoje, opened to the public on January 16th.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

15 Top Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongsangnam-do and Ulsan

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced its selections for the "100 Best Sightseeing Places in Korea" for 2019-2020 together with the Korea Tourism Organization.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Winter Wonderland at Gangwondo’s Taebaek Festival

Haps Staff -
Known as the "Winter City", Taebaek in Gangwon province is once again hosting the Taebaek Festival this winter.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
One of Seoul's most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.
Read more

Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Dekalog”

Events Haps Staff -
Dekalog is a 1989 Polish drama series of films directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski for television.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 10 – February 16

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium to Open Tomorrow

Sports News Haps Staff -
The opening ceremony of Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium located in Dongsam Innovation District, Yeongdo-gu, will take place tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Read more

AMCHAM Inaugural Ball 2020 Postponed

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The American Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 set to take place on February 22nd has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-0.6 ° C
2 °
-3 °
63 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Sun
5 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea