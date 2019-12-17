Image: Seoul Metropolitan Government
Korea Destinations: Seoul Plaza’s Ice Rink Opens Friday

Haps Staff

The ice rink at Seoul Plaza opens for its 15th season this Friday in the nation’s capital just in time for the holidays.

It will stay open during the winter season until February 9.

The opening hours for the rink are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. between Sunday and Thursday, while the opening hours extend to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and national holidays.

The entrance fee is 1,000 won, while foreign nationals with a Discover Seoul Pass can enjoy the rink free of charge.

The rink has been expanded this year to nearly 1.5 size of last year and to include curling facilities.

The facilities may be closed if fine dust levels are too high.

 


