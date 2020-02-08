Korea Destinations: Take a Rickshaw Ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park

Create new memories and experience days of old by taking a rickshaw ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.

This fun, unique experience has been offered for free at Hapcheon Film Theme Park since February 1st and is a great activity for those looking for some new Instagram-worthy photos.

The event will run on weekends and holidays until the end of April.

Six rickshaws are available at the movie theme park and are currently attracting a lot of popularity by operating monorails and wagons as well.

They are also planning to operate trains and electric streetcars to improve transportation capacity to the Blue House set.