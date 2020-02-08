Image: Hapcheon-gun
Korea Destinations: Take a Rickshaw Ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park

Haps Staff

Create new memories and experience days of old by taking a rickshaw ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.

This fun, unique experience has been offered for free at Hapcheon Film Theme Park since February 1st and is a great activity for those looking for some new Instagram-worthy photos.

The event will run on weekends and holidays until the end of April.

Image: Hapcheon-gun

Six rickshaws are available at the movie theme park and are currently attracting a lot of popularity by operating monorails and wagons as well.

They are also planning to operate trains and electric streetcars to improve transportation capacity to the Blue House set.

Korea Destinations: Take a Rickshaw Ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park

