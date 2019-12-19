Korea Destinations: Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival

Ulsan’s Grand Park lights up the night skies with the fourth edition of the Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival beginning tonight.

For 39 days, the festival will offer nine different moonlight themes around the main gate of the park.

The highlight of the festival is the 11m high star structure in front of the Rose Garden Fountain where an amazing multimedia lighting show will be displayed according to VisitKorea.com.

Admission is free and the event runs daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Event Information

Venue: Ulsan Grand Park

Dates: December 20, 2019 – January 27, 2020

Admission: Free

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.