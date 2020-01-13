Korea Destinations: Winter Wonderland at Gangwondo’s Taebaek Festival

Known as the “Winter City”, Taebaek in Gangwon province is once again hosting the Taebaek Festival this winter.

This year marks the 27th iteration of the event, and the city is planning to exhibit ice sculptures of 12 great figures from mythology.

There will be six ice sculptures on display at Dangol square, including the door of mythology, temple of 12 mythological figures, a dragon and a goblin, the hills of Taebaek wind and the city of Taebaek.

This year’s Taebaeksan Mountain Snow Festival will be held for 10 days from January 10 to January 19.

Since the exhibition of snow sculptures is a representative program of the Taebaeksan Mountain Snow Festival, super-sized sculptures 50 meters long, 8 meters high and 5 meters wide will be exhibited.

Over the past 26 years, the festival has exhibited hundreds of sculptures and recreated 14 popular sculptures of past displays last year.

However, this year’s festival is going to be even more special with more super-sized sculptures on display.