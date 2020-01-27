Lifestyle

Korea Leading the World in 5G Coverage

Haps Staff

Only around a year into the launch of the 5G service, and South Korea easily holds first place for the greatest level of coverage in any nation.

Just a few months into the global rollout of the service, back in July of 2019, Korea had already reached a record high of 77% of the entire world’s 5G userbase. While this proportion hasn’t kept, Korea still maintains a steady lead.

At this point, there are roughly 14 times as many Koreans using 5G as Americans, in no small part due to a combination of considerable marketing efforts and substantial subsidies for 5G providers. Despite this progress, there remain complaints about the quality of 5G connections and questions as to the place they can play in most users’ lives.

Examining 5G

Aggressive advertising rhetoric aside, the actual possibilities of 5G systems are quite simple. In general terms, the biggest advantages of 5G are available on three fronts.

  • Bandwidth – Wider bandwidth allows much faster data downloads and uploads
  • Latency – Faster response times between device and server
  • Connections – Ten times greater simultaneous tower user capacity

Taken on the surface, these are all incredibly useful aspects. It is the understated drawbacks, however, which have been drawing criticism.

The first of these is poor building penetration as offered by 5G. This means that while it can work perfectly outdoors, moving inside will quickly and dramatically cut off the quality of a connection.

Adding into this is the general issue that many users have with actual 5G purposes. At this point in time, almost all apps used by the vast majority of people already work perfectly with 4G and 4G+ networks. In these instances, the extra cost of 5G mobiles and monthly connections can be unsupported by general use.

“5G Netzwerk Geschwindigkeit – rot ts – m” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christoph Scholz

For example, consider the average use-cases compared to which 5G users would benefit. For watching Netflix or YouTube on the go, on a mobile screen, users have little use for resolutions over 1080p, and framerates above 30fps. For these uses, 5G is unnecessary. It is only if users wanted to go over 1080p and 30fps that 5G might prove necessary, and most mobile viewers aren’t looking for this.

Similar ideas show in gaming. When it comes to most mobile games, most players look towards smaller mobile experiences such as the Kajino casino games. These won’t need a lot of bandwidth or the lowest latency, no matter which or how many of the large selection of games users choose to play. It’s only for rare cases such as game streaming services like Stadia and Project xCloud that 5G would be needed.

“Lotte World Tower” (CC BY 2.0) by cloud.shepherd

In both of these examples, users are more likely to enjoy these indoors anyway, where 5G limitations can render the experience untenable.

While the advantages of 5G are undeniable, it should be remembered that mobile networks are rarely seen as straight replacements. Instead, it is usually the case that different generations operate simultaneously. Some countries still operate 2G networks, and 3G is still popular as a backup here in Korea.

Rather than jumping out and buying 5G devices, consider your use-case, and weigh up whether the advantages will really be worth the cost of a new device and a higher monthly bill. If nothing else, the prices of both will continue to drop over time. Until the point where they can match 4G, it might be worth delaying an upgrade.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Lime Launches LimePass Subscription Service in Korea

Haps Staff -
Lime, the global leader in micromobility, announced that it introduced the company’s first-ever ride subscription service, LimePass, in Seoul and Busan.
Read more
Lifestyle

The Ellen Show is Coming to Korean TV from January 24

Haps Staff -
Korean fans of The Ellen Show will soon be able to watch it with Korean subtitles starting from Lunar New Year.
Read more
Lifestyle

Costco Lunar New Year’s Hours

Haps Staff -
Costco in Busan will alter their retail hours during the New Year's Lunar holiday next week.
Read more
10 Second Korean

10 Second Korean: 불행 중 다행 [ bulhaeng jung dahaeng ]

Yoona Kang -
Easy and quick Korean expressions!
Read more
Lifestyle

AMCHAM Inaugural Ball 2020 Tickets Now On Sale

Haps Staff -
Tickets for the American Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Ball 2020 have begun.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan’s Top 10 City Achievements in 2019

Busan City News -
The City of Busan has announced the top 10 achievements of the municipal administration in 2019 according to a public survey.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Leading the World in 5G Coverage

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Only around a year into the launch of the 5G service, and South Korea easily holds first place for the greatest level of coverage in any nation.
Read more

겨울의 별미 굴국밥 – 한마당 통영 숯불구이

맛집 Yoona Kang -
범내골 지하철역 4번출구에서 약 20미터 떨어진 곳에 위치한 한마당통영숯불구이는, 신선한 통영산 장어로 준비된 장어구이와 장어탕을 전문으로 하는 곳으로 제법 유명한 곳이다.
Read more

60% of Gamcheon Culture Village’s 3 Million Visitors in 2019 Were Foreigners

Travel Busan City News -
Gamcheon Culture Village in Saha-gu, nicknamed had nearly 3 million visitors last year, of which about 60 percent of them were foreign tourists.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Try a Winter Delicacy Oyster Soup – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 20 meters from Beomnaegol subway gate 4 in Busanjin-gu, Hanmadand Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui is a specialized restaurant quite famous for its grilled eel and jangeo tang, a Korean-style spicy eel stew using fresh eel from the waters off Tongyeong.
Read more

Haeundae Arboretum Project to be Delayed Two Years

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Haeundae Arboretum project which was scheduled to open next year has been suspended for two years.
Read more

Themed Exhibition: Rat, Animal of Diligence and Persistence Runs Through March 8

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year's themed exhibition "Rat, Animal of Diligence and Persistence" through March 8.
Read more
Busan
light rain
6.1 ° C
7 °
5 °
81 %
5.1kmh
90 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Try a Winter Delicacy Oyster Soup – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 20 meters from Beomnaegol subway gate 4 in Busanjin-gu, Hanmadand Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui is a specialized restaurant quite famous for its grilled eel and jangeo tang, a Korean-style spicy eel stew using fresh eel from the waters off Tongyeong.
Read more

Enjoy a Strawberry Buffet with a Variety of Desserts at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Strawberry season is in full swing and The Lounge at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating with a Strawberry Picnic Buffet.
Read more

Park Hyatt Holding a Special Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet January 24-26

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is hosting a special "Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet" featuring traditional Korean dishes and a variety of items at its Steak & Seafood grill restaurant "Dining Room".
Read more

McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices on Some Items From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald's around the nation on some of their menu items from today.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea