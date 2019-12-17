Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,183 – 1,195 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The U.S. and China’s signing of a ‘phase one’ trade deal and a decreasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit will generate more risk-on sentiment, but the market’s disappointment with details of the trade deal and uncertainty about further negotiations will limit the KRW-USD rate’s bottom line this week.

Last week’s trend:

Amid uncertainty about the U.S. and China reaching a trade deal and the devaluation of the Chinese yuan, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, reaching the 1,190 level.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD exchange rate was still in line with the weak Chinese renminbi as uncertainty about Washington and Beijing’s trade deal persisted; the rate turned downward later in the week due to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)’s dovish stance.

Global risk-on sentiment increased after the U.S. and China signed off on a ‘phase one’ trade deal. The KRW-USD rate ended the week down, around the 1,170 level.

