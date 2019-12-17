NewsBusiness News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

KEB Hana Bank

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,183 – 1,195 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The U.S. and China’s signing of a ‘phase one’ trade deal and a decreasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit will generate more risk-on sentiment, but the market’s disappointment with details of the trade deal and uncertainty about further negotiations will limit the KRW-USD rate’s bottom line this week.

Last week’s trend:

Amid uncertainty about the U.S. and China reaching a trade deal and the devaluation of the Chinese yuan, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, reaching the 1,190 level.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD exchange rate was still in line with the weak Chinese renminbi as uncertainty about Washington and Beijing’s trade deal persisted; the rate turned downward later in the week due to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)’s dovish stance.

Global risk-on sentiment increased after the U.S. and China signed off on a ‘phase one’ trade deal. The KRW-USD rate ended the week down, around the 1,170 level.

Disclaimer: Neither KEB Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

blank
KEB Hana Bankhttps://www.kebhana.com/easyone_index_en.html
Voted the best bank in Korea by Global Finance, KEB Hana Bank strives to be the leader in banking services offering signature expat services in a variety of languages.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Jim Rogers to Participate in Korea-ASEAN CEO Summit

Haps Staff -
Jim Rogers, Chairman of Beeland Interests Inc. and co-founder of Soros Fund Management and Quantum Fund has been announced to be in attendance at the Korea-ASEAN CEO Summit, which will be held on the 25th during the Korea-ASEAN Special Summit in Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Consumer Prices Fall in Busan For Second Straight Month

Haps Staff -
Consumer prices in Busan, which fell in September for the first time since the statistics were compiled, backtracked for the second straight month in October.
Read more
Business News

DHL Express Announces KRW 175 Billion Expansion for Incheon Gateway

Haps Staff -
DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, signed a concession agreement with the Incheon International Airport Corporation to implement its largest investment in South Korea to-date -- a KRW175 billion (€131 million) expansion plan for its gateway in South Korea.
Read more
Business News

Is Your Business Financially Ready To Expand Overseas?

Haps Staff -
Korea is open for business, being the 6th largest export economy in the world. Basing your company here gives you access to markets all over the world, and can help you to expand your operations and ultimately increase your profit margins. However, overseas expansion can also be a risky strategy.
Read more
Business News

First Speakers Revealed for AD STARS 2019

Haps Staff -
AD STARS 2019 will bring together some of the world’s most inspiring creative, production and technology experts over three days from 22nd to 24th August in Busan, South Korea.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Falls Out of Top Ten in World MICE City Rankings

BeFM News -
Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions
Read more

The Latest

USFK Lifts Curfew For All Troops in Korea

News BeFM News -
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said it has lifted a curfew for all of its troops, effective immediately.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Seoul Plaza’s Ice Rink Opens Friday

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The ice rink at Seoul Plaza opens for its 15th season this Friday in the nation's capital just in time for the holidays.
Read more

UFC Busan Fight Night Free Events to the Public

Sports Jeff Liebsch -
UFC Busan Fight Night hosts two free events open to the public this week before Saturday's main event.
Read more

Department Stores Hosting Cultural Events for Christmas

Shopping, Home & Living BeFM News -
Department stores in Busan are hosting a variety of cultural events to attract customers for the Christmas holidays.
Read more

Acoustic Sunday’s at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
HQ is hosting "Acoustic Sunday's" on Sunday evenings.
Read more

Relive History and Literature at Bosudong Bookstore Alley

Arts & Culture Dynamic Busan Staff -
With a narrow alleyway to guide patrons, book stores both great and small face each other on both sides. So many books are crammed into scores of shops lining Bosudong Bookstore Alley, an iconic location in old Busan.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
5.8 ° C
8 °
4 °
45 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Seven Korean Foods to Warm You Up This Winter

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
From sweet hotteok pancakes to a delicious warm pork soup, here's seven Korean foods to keep you toasty warm on a cold winter's day.
Read more

Thursday Party in Haeundae Closed for Renovations

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Thursday Party in Haeundae has announced that it will be closed for renovations from December 15-18.
Read more

Busan Bites: Shake Shack in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
There are a lot of good places to eat in Samjung Tower in Seomyeon, but Shake Shack is the trendiest.
Read more

Join “An Irish Christmas Party Brought to You by Busan GAA” Tonight at HQ

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan Gaelic Athletic Association is hosting "An Irish Christmas Party" tonight at HQ Bar in Gwangalli.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea