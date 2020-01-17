KpopTwitter Rises to the Top with 6.1 Billion Tweets Globally in 2019

2019 was a huge year for #KpopTwitter, as Kpop remains an undisputable force that continues to make waves across the world.

With an amazing record of 6.1 billion Tweets in 2019, which was 15% higher than in 2018, Twitter shows that it is the best place to find out what’s happening with all things Kpop, and to join in the conversations with like-minded Kpop fans around the world!

While Kpop gained popularity in South Korea 25 years ago, it is only in recent times through the power of millennial fans worldwide that Kpop-related conversations have gained traction across the world on Twitter.

Here are the top 10 countries that Tweeted the most about Kpop in 2019:

Additionally, countries such as Canada, France, Great Britain, India and Turkey were also amongst the top 20 countries that were Tweeting the most about Kpop.

Topping the charts: BTS (@bts_twt) holds the worldwide Golden Tweet for 2019

Once again, the BTS Army demonstrated their power by propelling BTS (@bts_twt) member Jungkook’s video Tweet of him dancing to Billie Eilish’s (@billieeilish) “Bad Guy” to become the most Retweeted Tweet (aka the Golden Tweet) worldwide in 2019.

Kpop Buzz: Most discussed Kpop accounts worldwide

Popular Kpop bands BTS (@BTS_twt), EXO (@weareoneEXO) and GOT7 (@GOT7Official) continued to lead our global list for most discussed #KpopTwitter accounts, but we also saw a trend of individual team member accounts rising above the crowd such as Baekhyun (@B_hundred_Hyun) and BamBam (@BamBam1a).

Fastest Growing Kpop Groups in 2019

What were the fastest rising Kpop accounts worldwide? With new Kpop groups joining Twitter in 2019, and some that had a surge of Tweet volumes in comparison to the year before, we take a look at the Top 10 fastest-rising Kpop accounts worldwide.

#TwitterBlueroom LIVE Q&A Sessions

In 2019, Twitter Korea hosted a total of 67 #TwitterBlueroom sessions with various Kpop bands and artists, connecting fans globally to their favorite Kpop stars by bringing exclusive interviews and Q&A sessions for them to get closer to their idols. Kpop stars that joined us in the Blueroom this year included ASTRO (@offclASTRO), Eric Nam (@ericnamofficial), IZONE (@official_izone), ONEUS (@official_ONEUS), just to name a few. Fans could participate by Tweeting their questions to their idols, and using the hashtag #WhosNext4TwitterBlueroom to nominate who they would like to see in the next #TwitterBlueroom.

Amongst the #TwitterBlueroom sessions that took place this year, SuperM (@SuperM), the supergroup that consists of representative Kpop idol members, broke the record for the most-watched #KpopTwitter Blueroom with over two million total viewers.

Co-founders of Twitter, Jack Dorsey (@Jack) and Biz Stone (@biz), made a stop in South Korea to join globally acclaimed Kpop band GOT7 (@GOT7Official) for a #TwitterBlueroom session, recording over 1.1 million views! During the live broadcast, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, Jack, Biz and GOT7 members answered fan questions posted through the hashtag #JACKmeetsGOT7 — their discussion included Jack and Biz’s experiences in Korea, how Twitter is a great platform for GOT7 to engage their fans on a more personal level, and what would each one of them do if they had two weeks to do anything they want.

Beyond music, fashion also plays an instrumental role in Kpop and Kpop stars have been stealing the spotlight at major fashion events. Kpop idols Sandara Park (@krungy21) and ITZY (@ITZYofficial) have partnered with Twitter to bring exclusive content for their fans by hosting live #KpopTwitter Blueroom and Q&A sessions direct from Paris Fashion Week (#PFW).

Connecting fans to the biggest Kpop award shows and events worldwide

With Twitter, Kpop fans worldwide can now join in the conversations around the biggest Kpop award shows and events worldwide, such as KCON 2019 (@KCON_Global) and the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (#2019MAMA).

During KCON 2019, an annual Korean-culture convention held across four cities worldwide, 40 million related Tweets along with 28 million views on KCON-related videos were generated. GOT7’s (@GOT7Official) Tweet shared by KCON Thailand (@KCONThailand) emerged as the most retweeted Tweet from KCON 2019.

#2019MAMA, the most important Kpop awards ceremony that wraps up the year, was one of the #KpopTwitter moments that fans across the world did not want to miss. From October 24, the date which the #2019MAMA vote was started, to December 4, the day of the event, the fans from around the world generated around an astounding 102 million Tweets on Twitter. BTS’ Red Carpet 360 Camera video that was posted on MAMA’s official Twitter account (@MnetMAMA) was the most retweeted Tweet from the event.

At all these events, we saw spikes in conversations as Kpop fans kept themselves updated through a flurry of Tweets expressing their love for their favorite artists and idols. Exclusive content was shared on the respective Twitter official handles — such as Red Carpet Live Streaming and Twitter Mirror, a special video format where Kpop idols’ autographs were created, receiving fervent love and response from their fans. From the East to West, fans can now get easy, real-time access to what’s happening at all their favorite Kpop events on Twitter.

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global Kpop Partnerships for Twitter said, “Twitter serves as the bridge for Kpop to the world, enabling fans to get the fastest news and drive conversation about Kpop. As a live public conversational platform, Twitter will continuously drive various partnerships with top and emerging Kpop artists as well as global events like MAMA and KCON to accelerate the rise of Kpop globally in 2020.”

In 2020, even more exciting and colorful Kpop moments await us. #TwitterBlueroom will be back and better than ever, and the highly anticipated comeback album of BTS (@bts_twt) to be announced this February, is already drawing Kpop fans around the world to Twitter.

Come and join the #KpopTwitter conversation today to see and talk about your favorite Kpop idols and stay updated every day with other Kpop fans around the world!