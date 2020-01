Here is the home schedule for the KBL KT Sonic Boom in February.

All games are played at Sajik Gymmasium in Sajik-dong.

KT Sonic Boom Schedule

Saturday, February 1 – Incheon vs. KT 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4 – Goyang vs. KT 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 – Wonju vs. KT 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 – KGC vs. KT 5 p.m.