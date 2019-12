LA Bar & Grill Christmas and New Year’s Specials

LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting a “Christmas and New Year’s Specials” dinner event through January 4th, 2020.

You can choose from one of their three different menu options:

American BBQ Dinner for Two — House Green Salad, BBQ Platter (Beef, Pork, Chicken and Veggies), Bottle of Red wine, Two After Dinner cocktails

Italian Dinner for Two — Pepperoni or Hawaiian Pizza, Pasta Bowls (Spicy Meat Tomato or Grilled Chicken Alfredo), Bottle of Red wine, Two After Dinner cocktails

Mexican Dinner for Two — Grilled Fajitas Platter, Two Quesadillas, Pitcher of Sangria or 4 Coronas, Two After Dinner cocktails

Dinners cost 70,000 won.