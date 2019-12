The vocal ensemble Laon will perform on Busan’s Culture Day this month under the theme, “looking back at the past year”.

The ensemble will perform at the grand auditorium at Busan Museum at 5 pm on the 27th.

Since its establishment in 2013, the vocal ensemble Laon has been active in Busan, Gyeongju, Ulsan, and other regions, performing a variety of genres including opera, musicals, and pop music