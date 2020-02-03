NewsBusan News

Latest Coronavirus Updates From Busan

BeFM News

Here are the latest news headlines about the Coronavirus in Busan.

Busan City to Expand its Emergency Response Team

Busan city held an emergency meeting yesterday morning and decided to expand its new coronavirus emergency response system.

The city will manage emergency response through a disaster safety division with 10 organizations including the police and the fire and disaster headquarters as well as an emergency economic response division involving about 40 institutions.

The city plans to quickly secure screening and disinfection equipment in the beginning of this month and establish prevention plans for events and festivals where many people are gathered.

It will also strengthen prevention measures on public transportation by disinfecting the metro every 3 days–from the previous 6-day period–and disinfect bus handles everyday.

Universities Canceling Major Events

Universities in Busan have been canceling their entrance ceremonies and degree conferment ceremonies due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Pukyoung National University held an emergency response meeting and said it decided to cancel this year’s entrance ceremony as well as its bachelor’s and master’s commencement ceremonies.

The doctoral degree commencement ceremony will be held only for graduates who wish to attend while the freshmen preliminary program has been indefinitely postponed.

Dong-A university has also canceled its entrance ceremony and indefinitely postponed its graduation.

Other Busan universities including Tongmyong Unversity and Dongju College have been changing their academic calendars as well.

Travel

