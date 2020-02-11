Latest Updates About Coronavirus in Busan

Here are the latest updates about the coronavirus in Busan as of Feburary 12, 2020.

83 People Being Monitored in Busan

With 28 confirmed cases of new coronavirus infections in the nation, 83 people in Busan are being monitored by health authorities as of 11 am yesterday.

13 patients with suspected symptoms after visiting China have been self-isolated and 70 are being actively monitored.

14 people who had contact with confirmed patients have been released from self-isolation after passing the incubation period.

With a total of 115 people under isolation testing negative, there have been no confirmed cases in Busan.

South Korea to Take Measures for Those Entering from Hong Kong and Macau

South Korea said yesterday it will apply strict quarantine screening to entrants from Hong Kong and Macao, in addition to those who arrive from mainland China.

Currently, those entering from China are asked to fill out health questionnaires to check whether they have a fever or respiratory problems.

Foreigners are required to write a special quarantine report, providing their mobile phone numbers and domestic stay addresses and disclosing any visit to Hubei Province in the past two weeks.

The measure, set to take effect tomorrow, comes after reports that the country’s 26th and 27th confirmed cases stayed in China’s Guangdong Province for three months before returning here on January 31st through Macao.