An intimate and energetic Latin-jazz trio comes back to Home in Haeundae this Saturday evening beginning at 9 p.m.

Members include:

Kyle Ohlson: sax, flute, clarinet

Eguelson Legagneur: percussion

Robert Coates: guitar

Come early if you want a seat, (groups may call ahead to reserve a table) doors open for dinner at 5 pm with an all-vegan menu, reasonably priced delicious organic wines, great beer selection, and a captivating atmosphere.