LCC’s in Korea Adding More Mid to Long Distance Routes from Incheon International Airport

Last year, domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs), which suffered massive operating losses, entered the mid- and long-distance routes starting this year, seeking new breakthroughs.

Air Busan announced last week that it has launched a new flight from Incheon International Airport to Chengdu, China for the first time.

The 195-seater aircraft will operate on the Incheon-Chengdu route three times a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday’s.

On top of the new Incheon-Chengdu flight, Air Busan now has flights from Incheon International Airport to five other international destinations, including three in China (Ningbo, Shenzhen and Chengdu), one in the Philippines (Cebu) and one in Taiwan (Kaohsiung).

Air Busan plans to introduce next-generation aircraft for additional mid-range routes including Singapore and Delhi, India within this year.

Other LCCs in the nation are also vying for mid-long distance flights including Eastar Jet and T’way Air looking to win flight operation rights to China, Australia, and Hawaii.

Travel

