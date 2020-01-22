Lifestyle

Lime Launches LimePass Subscription Service in Korea

Haps Staff

Lime, the global leader in micromobility, announced that it introduced the company’s first-ever ride subscription service, LimePass, in Seoul and Busan.

LimePass is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing number of micromobility riders by simplifying commutes and rewarding those who depend on e-scooters for their day-to-day transportation needs. 

“Lime continues to offer the premium e-scooter product on the Korean market, and we’re excited that LimePass will give or riders a new way to maximize their Lime experience. LimePass will allow our riders to get to work, run errands, and explore our cities more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Gihyun Kwon, Government Relations Manager of Lime Korea. “We know that more than 50% of our riders across Korea trust Lime for their commutes and personal daily trips, and we’re proud to offer them a more cost-efficient way to get around.” 

The Lime Week Pass, which costs 5,900 KRW offers unlimited free scooter unlocks (typically a 1,200 KRW per ride) for seven consecutive days. It’s the first such weekly subscription pass to launch in the micromobility industry.  Depending on how often a rider uses Lime, the subscription can pay for itself in as little as 2-3 days. Also, LimePass is expected to contribute to providing a last-mile transport option to foreign visitors, who are already familiar with Lime’s service, when they visit Seoul and Busan for their sightseeing or business travel.

To sign up for the LimePass scooter subscription service, Lime riders can simply:

• Open the Lime app

• Tap the menu icon in the upper left corner

• Tap the LimePass icon and follow prompts

Meanwhile, Lime will host the ‘Beach Combing Campaign’ with Beach Combing Korea Project in Busan every month. ‘Beach Combing’ project is an activity that cleans up the beach by picking up ocean waste. Lime will provide e-scooters to ‘Beach Combing Campaign’ volunteers to help them move easily to the beach, contributing to greater accessibility and participation in marine environment protection activities.

This year, Lime Korea plans to hold various community events such as Lime Hour and First Ride in Seoul and Busan to communicate with Lime riders and stakeholders and promote safe riding culture.

Image: Lime Korea

Image: Lime Korea

Haps Staff
