Live Funk & Jazz from Daegu with The JJJ’s and Smoove

Haps Staff

HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting “The JJJ’s” and Smoove from Daegu this Saturday evening for a night of live funk and jazz.

The event gets underway at 9 p.m. and admission is free.

Haps Staff
