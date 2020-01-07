Events Live Funk & Jazz from Daegu with The JJJ’s and Smoove Haps Staff January 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting “The JJJ’s” and Smoove from Daegu this Saturday evening for a night of live funk and jazz. The event gets underway at 9 p.m. and admission is free. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Events Busan Songwriters Salon Haps Staff - January 6, 2020 An intimate open stage for songwriters of all sorts to share their original music and mingle amongst other creative minds takes place at Home Bistro in Haeundae this Thursday. Read more Events Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ Exhibit at Space Lee Ufan Haps Staff - January 3, 2020 Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley's "FEEL" exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Read more Events Buddhist Myanmar Art Introduced for the First Time in Korea at Busan Museum Haps Staff - January 1, 2020 Busan Museum will hold the 2019 International Exchange Exhibition 'Buddhism in Myanmar' from November 19 to January 12, 2020. Read more Events Winter Illumination at Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Haps Staff - December 30, 2019 The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more. Read more Events Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday Haps Staff - December 27, 2019 It's the perfect way to end a week! Come play ultimate frisbee with us! Whether playing for the first time or just honing your skills,... Read more Events Laon @ Busan Museum Haps Staff - December 23, 2019 The vocal ensemble Laon will perform on Busan’s Culture Day this month under the theme, “looking back at the past year”. Read more The Latest Join the ECCK New Year Party 2020 at the Four Seasons Seoul on January 30 Business Spotlight Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting its annual New Year Party 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on January 30. Read more Enjoy an Afternoon of Fun at Game of Minds Escape Room in Seomyeon Arts & Culture Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 Located at Samjung Tower in Seomyeon, Game of Minds Escape Room is one of the city's newest and largest escape rooms. Read more Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Numerous Accidents in Busan Busan News BeFM News - January 8, 2020 There have been increased traffic accidents and congestion throughout Busan city due to the rain. Read more Korea Destinations: Daegwallyeong Snow Festival Domestic Destinations Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 Located in the Hoenggye-ri area, Daegwanryeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun in Gangwon-do, the Deagwallyeong Snow Festival is one of the country's most popular winter festivals. Read more Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” January 24 Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th. Read more Live Funk & Jazz from Daegu with The JJJ’s and Smoove Events Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting "The JJJ's" and Smoove from Daegu this Saturday evening for a night of live funk and jazz. Read more Busan broken clouds enter location 8.4 ° C 9 ° 8 ° 61 % 6.2kmh 75 % Wed 10 ° Thu 8 ° Fri 9 ° Sat 9 ° Sun 7 ° Dine & Drink Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” January 24 Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th. Read more Soju Prices on the Rise Once Again in Korea Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 7, 2020 The price of Korean's favorite alcohol is about to get a little more expensive. Read more Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets Dine & Drink BeFM News - January 6, 2020 Busan’s 'Golden Blue' whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year. Read more Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 3, 2020 Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae. Read more Travel Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Daegwallyeong Snow Festival Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival Haps Staff - January 7, 2020 Travel Kobee Mirae Jet Resumes Service From Busan to Tsushima BeFM News - January 6, 2020 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival Haps Staff - January 4, 2020