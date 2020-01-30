Local Events Being Affected by Coronavirus

Due to the new coronavirus concerns around the city, local events have been under alert.

Sasang-gu office said it canceled the traditional Lunar New Year bonfire event at Samnak Ecological Park on the 8th of next month and is indefinitely postponing its ward office tour that had been scheduled until the 11th of next month.

Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Suyeong-gu will also cancel the popular Jeongwol Daeboreum celebrations at Hwamyeong Eco Park, Songdo Beach, and Gwangalli Beach.

Nam-gu office has also canceled its Baekeunpyo moon house burning event.

The Oryukdo-tram line public hearing scheduled for next month and the Children’s Choir Concert have both been canceled as well.