Travel

Luggage Start-up “JimCarry” Expanding Services in Busan

BeFM News

A startup company receiving support from Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation has opened a branch shop at BEXCO to expand its service area.

The Busan Innovation Center announced that the luggage courier service provider ‘JimCarry’ has begun its services to customers in the Haeundae area, after opening offices at Busan Station and Gimhae Airport.

‘JimCarry’ is a startup established in 2018 that provides luggage courier services by delivering traveler’s luggage to various places including stations, airports, and lodgings.

The company is expanding its sales network in partnership with more than 120 hotels in Busan and signed a business agreement with Haeundae-gu in November last year.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Korea Destinations: 17 Winter Destinations in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam Province has announced its list of "17 Winter Destinations" to visit in 2020.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Daegwallyeong Snow Festival

Haps Staff -
Located in the Hoenggye-ri area, Daegwanryeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun in Gangwon-do, the Daegwallyeong Snow Festival is one of the country's most popular winter festivals.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a Korean winter outdoor experience at the 10th annual Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival.
Read more
Travel

Kobee Mirae Jet Resumes Service From Busan to Tsushima

BeFM News -
Mirae Express’ Kobee Mirae Jet has resumed its transport vessel operation to Tsushima Island.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: 12 Unique Venues in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has selected 12 unique venues which show off its charms to visitors year-round.
Read more
Travel

Air Busan Begins Irregular Flights from Busan to Nha Trang

Haps Staff -
Air Busan has become the first national airline to provide flight service between Busan's Gimhae International Airport and Nha Trang, Vietnam.
Read more

The Latest

Here’s the 2020 Major Event Schedule in Busan

Lifestyle Busan City News -
Lots of great events are once again lined-up for 2020 in Busan. Here is the list of major events happening around the city this year.
Read more

김병덕 쇼케이스 @ Ol’55

문화 Haps Staff -
Kim Byoung Duk - After long Silence 해외 판매 기념 쇼케이스.
Read more

Shake Shack to Open at Taewang Spark in Daegu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation's capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.
Read more

Residents of 101-Story Haeundae LCT The Sharp Are “Worried About the Elevators”

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan residents of 101-story tall ‘Haeundae LCT The Sharp’ have complained on the government’s petition platform saying that they are suffering from fear and stress due to frequent problems with elevators.
Read more

Luggage Start-up “JimCarry” Expanding Services in Busan

Travel BeFM News -
A startup company receiving support from Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation has opened a branch shop at BEXCO to expand its service area.
Read more

Kim Byoung Duk – After Long Silence @ Ol’55

Events Haps Staff -
Enjoy a night of music with the Kim Byoung Duk Showcase "After Long Silence" this Saturday night at Ol'55 in Kyungsung.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
-3.1 ° C
-2 °
-4 °
74 %
2.6kmh
61 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
6 °

Dine & Drink

Shake Shack to Open at Taewang Spark in Daegu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation's capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” January 24

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th.
Read more

Soju Prices on the Rise Once Again in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The price of Korean's favorite alcohol is about to get a little more expensive.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea