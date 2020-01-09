Luggage Start-up “JimCarry” Expanding Services in Busan

A startup company receiving support from Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation has opened a branch shop at BEXCO to expand its service area.

The Busan Innovation Center announced that the luggage courier service provider ‘JimCarry’ has begun its services to customers in the Haeundae area, after opening offices at Busan Station and Gimhae Airport.

‘JimCarry’ is a startup established in 2018 that provides luggage courier services by delivering traveler’s luggage to various places including stations, airports, and lodgings.

The company is expanding its sales network in partnership with more than 120 hotels in Busan and signed a business agreement with Haeundae-gu in November last year.