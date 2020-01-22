Lunar New Years Holiday Hours for Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan

Here is the holiday opening/closing schedule for the cultural and tourism facilities in Busan listed below for the Seollal holidays.
The Lunar New Year holidays include Seollal Lunar New Year (Jan. 25) and the days before and after Lunar New Year (Jan. 24, Feb. 26) and substitute day for Lunar New Year holiday (Jan. 27).
Busan Museum (including Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum and Busan Citizens Park Museum)
Open: Jan. 24-27
Closed: Jan. 28
Ongoing exhibitions (Busan Museum): Five Hundred Arhats of Changnyeongsa Temple Site: Reflection of Our Hearts, Themed Exhibition: Rat, animal of diligence and persistence
Busan Marine Natural History Museum and Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum
Open: Jan. 24-27
Closed: Jan. 28
Busan Museum of Art
Website: art.busan.go.kr
Open: Jan. 24-27
Closed: Jan. 28
Ongoing exhibitions: Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ , Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles
Museum of Contemporary Art Busan
Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca/index
Open: Jan. 24-27
Closed: Jan. 28
Ongoing exhibitions: Random International: Out of Control, Gentil, Gentle: The Advent of a New Community, Emotion in Motion
Busan Museum of Movies
Open: Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Jan. 27
Closed: Jan. 25, Jan. 28
Tel. (051)715-4200
Website: busanbom.modoo.at
Busan City Tour (BUTI, JUMBO bus)
Open: Jan. 26 – Jan. 27
Closed: Jan. 24 – Jan. 25
Telephone and Website:
Tel. (051)464-9898, www.citytourbusan.com
Tel. (051)714-3799, www.jumbobus.kr
Busan Hwamyeong Arboretum
Open: Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Jan. 27, 9:00am – 5:00pm (last admission is 4:00pm)
Closed: Jan. 25, Jan. 28
For more info: (051)362-0261
Nakdong Estuary Eco Center & Amisan Observatory
Open: Jan. 24 – Jan. 27, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (last admission is 5:00 p.m.)
Closed: Jan. 28
Eulsukdo Park is open to the public during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Korea National Maritime Museum
Website: www.knmm.or.kr
Open: Jan. 24-27
Hours: Jan. 24, 25, 27, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. / Jan. 26, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Closed: Jan. 28
Ongoing exhibitions: Lighthouse, The Extinction of Gangchi and the Disseizin of Dokdo
Busan National Science Museum
Open: Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Jan. 27
Closed: Jan. 25, Jan. 28
Website (Korean)
Hanbok Experience Hall in BEXCO Auditorium
Open: Jan. 24 (Closed on Jan. 25 – 27)
Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Free admission
For more info.: 070-8840-1472
Busan Cultural Center
Ongoing exhibition: Home by Eva Armisén (Open: Jan. 24 – 27)
Gudeok Culture Park (Seo-gu)
Open: Jan. 24 – 26, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Jan. 25 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Closed: Jan. 27