Lunar New Years Holiday Hours for Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan

Here is the holiday opening/closing schedule for the cultural and tourism facilities in Busan listed below for the Seollal holidays.

The Lunar New Year holidays include Seollal Lunar New Year (Jan. 25) and the days before and after Lunar New Year (Jan. 24, Feb. 26) and substitute day for Lunar New Year holiday (Jan. 27).

Busan Museum (including Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum and Busan Citizens Park Museum)

Open: Jan. 24-27

Closed: Jan. 28

Ongoing exhibitions (Busan Museum): Five Hundred Arhats of Changnyeongsa Temple Site: Reflection of Our Hearts, Themed Exhibition: Rat, animal of diligence and persistence

Busan Marine Natural History Museum and Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum

Open: Jan. 24-27

Closed: Jan. 28

Busan Museum of Art

Website: art.busan.go.kr

Open: Jan. 24-27

Closed: Jan. 28

Ongoing exhibitions: Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ , Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca/index

Open: Jan. 24-27

Closed: Jan. 28

Ongoing exhibitions: Random International: Out of Control, Gentil, Gentle: The Advent of a New Community, Emotion in Motion

Busan Museum of Movies

Open: Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Jan. 27

Closed: Jan. 25, Jan. 28

Tel. (051)715-4200

Website: busanbom.modoo.at

Busan City Tour (BUTI, JUMBO bus)

Open: Jan. 26 – Jan. 27

Closed: Jan. 24 – Jan. 25

Telephone and Website:

Tel. (051)464-9898, www.citytourbusan.com

Tel. (051)714-3799, www.jumbobus.kr

Busan Hwamyeong Arboretum

Open: Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Jan. 27, 9:00am – 5:00pm (last admission is 4:00pm)

Closed: Jan. 25, Jan. 28

For more info: (051)362-0261

Nakdong Estuary Eco Center & Amisan Observatory

Open: Jan. 24 – Jan. 27, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (last admission is 5:00 p.m.)

Closed: Jan. 28

Eulsukdo Park is open to the public during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Korea National Maritime Museum

Website: www.knmm.or.kr

Open: Jan. 24-27

Hours: Jan. 24, 25, 27, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. / Jan. 26, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Closed: Jan. 28

Ongoing exhibitions: Lighthouse, The Extinction of Gangchi and the Disseizin of Dokdo

Busan National Science Museum

Open: Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Jan. 27

Closed: Jan. 25, Jan. 28

Website (Korean)

Hanbok Experience Hall in BEXCO Auditorium

Open: Jan. 24 (Closed on Jan. 25 – 27)

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free admission

For more info.: 070-8840-1472

Website

Busan Cultural Center

Ongoing exhibition: Home by Eva Armisén (Open: Jan. 24 – 27)

Gudeok Culture Park (Seo-gu)

Open: Jan. 24 – 26, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Jan. 25 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Closed: Jan. 27