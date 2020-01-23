Major Department Store Operating Hours this Seollal Holiday

For those looking to go to the major department stores over the holidays, here are the operating hours around Busan.

Lotte Department Store in Busan announced that four of its department stores will close on alternating days.

Busan, Gwangbok, and Dongnae stores will close for two days on the 24th and 25th, and Centum City store will be closed on the 25th and 26th.

All Lotte Department stores will open for normal operations on the last day of the holidays on the 27th.

Lotte Mall Dongbusan Branch and Premium Outlet Gimhae Branch will be closed for one day on the 25th, Saturday.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City has announced that it will extend operations until 8:30 pm on the 23rd and close on the 24th and 25th.

Large discount stores will close for one day on the 26th. They will be open throughout the holidays otherwise.