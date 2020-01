Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald’s around the nation on some of their menu items from today.

Two of McDonald’s more popular burger sets — the Big Mac and the cheeseburger set — will rise by 200 won.

Two other burgers, two McMorning meals, one dessert and one drink will also rise by 100 to 300 won.

The company has cited increases in raw materials for the price hike.

Double bulgogi burgers and double cheeseburgers are also set to drop in price by 100 won.