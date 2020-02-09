Ministry of Justice Extends Immigration Contact Center to 24-Hours

The Ministry of Justice has extended its operation of the 1345 Immigration Contact Center, as of January 28, to 24-hour basis to provide timely guidance on infection prevention for foreign residents in the nation as well as to enhance its support for the KCDC Call Center (1339) with foreign language interpretation services, putting its all-out effort to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Prior to this measure, the Immigration Contact Center had been in operation from 9 am to 10 pm on weekdays offering counseling services on immigration and sojourn matters in 20 foreign languages, including English, Chinese and Vietnamese.

However, with a recent surge in calls from foreign residents in the country amid outbreak of novel coronavirus, its operation hours have been extended to 24 hours* a day (weekends and holidays inclusive) to ensure prompt counseling services.

The Center will, in particular, provide three-way interpretation services in addition to giving guidance on disease prevention and relevant actions to take, so that foreigners in the nation with suspicious symptoms of infection can immediately reach the KCDC Call Center at 1339 to take necessary steps.

The 1345 Immigration Contact Center offers three-way interpretation services to 18 public organizations and local governments* including the KCDC call center (1339).

The Ministry of Justice will make its utmost efforts to provide its support for the KCDC Call center (1339) to enable foreign residents in need of interpretation assistance to report their symptoms and get counseling on coronavirus infections through its three-way interpretation services.

The 1345 Immigration Contact Center, operating 24 hours a day, will continue to work closely with the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to help deal with civil affairs relating to coronavirus infection as well as to stabilize the situation by containing the disease from spreading further.