NewsBusan News

Ministry of Justice Extends Immigration Contact Center to 24-Hours

Haps Staff

The Ministry of Justice has extended its operation of the 1345 Immigration Contact Center, as of January 28, to 24-hour basis to provide timely guidance on infection prevention for foreign residents in the nation as well as to enhance its support for the KCDC Call Center (1339) with foreign language interpretation services, putting its all-out effort to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Prior to this measure, the Immigration Contact Center had been in operation from 9 am to 10 pm on weekdays offering counseling services on immigration and sojourn matters in 20 foreign languages, including English, Chinese and Vietnamese.

However, with a recent surge in calls from foreign residents in the country amid outbreak of novel coronavirus, its operation hours have been extended to 24 hours* a day (weekends and holidays inclusive) to ensure prompt counseling services.

The Center will, in particular, provide three-way interpretation services in addition to giving guidance on disease prevention and relevant actions to take, so that foreigners in the nation with suspicious symptoms of infection can immediately reach the KCDC Call Center at 1339 to take necessary steps.

The 1345 Immigration Contact Center offers three-way interpretation services to 18 public organizations and local governments* including the KCDC call center (1339).

The Ministry of Justice will make its utmost efforts to provide its support for the KCDC Call center (1339) to enable foreign residents in need of interpretation assistance to report their symptoms and get counseling on coronavirus infections through its three-way interpretation services.

The 1345 Immigration Contact Center, operating 24 hours a day, will continue to work closely with the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to help deal with civil affairs relating to coronavirus infection as well as to stabilize the situation by containing the disease from spreading further.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

ISB and UNIST Sign MOU for Further Cooperation Between Schools

Haps Staff -
On Friday, February 7, 2020, representatives of International School of Busan (ISB) and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further educational cooperation between the two institutions.
Read more
Busan News

Gijang-gun to Crackdown on Illegal Parking Ahead of IKEA Opening

BeFM News -
Busan city and Gijang-gun office will jointly crackdown on illegal parking for one month from today ahead of the opening of IKEA Dongbusan branch on the 13th.
Read more
Busan News

Customs Nabs Counterfeit Luxury Goods Importer

BeFM News -
Customs have caught a charcoal importer attempting to smuggle counterfeit luxury goods and cigarettes in boxes for Chinese charcoal.
Read more
Busan News

Department Store Sales Suffering Due to Coronavirus Scare

BeFM News -
Despite schools commencing for the Spring semester and upcoming Valentine’s Day, the distribution industry in Busan is struggling due to the new coronavirus scare.
Read more
Busan News

Universities Looking for Guidance On How To Handle Chinese Students Because of Coronavirus

BeFM News -
Universities in South Korea are calling for the government’s guidance on how to handle more than 69,000 Chinese students who study in the country.
Read more
Busan News

Latest Coronavirus Updates From Busan

BeFM News -
Here are the latest news headlines about the Coronavirus in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
One of Seoul's most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.
Read more

Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Dekalog”

Events Haps Staff -
Dekalog is a 1989 Polish drama series of films directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski for television.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 10 – February 16

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium to Open Tomorrow

Sports News Haps Staff -
The opening ceremony of Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium located in Dongsam Innovation District, Yeongdo-gu, will take place tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Read more

AMCHAM Inaugural Ball 2020 Postponed

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The American Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 set to take place on February 22nd has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-0.6 ° C
2 °
-3 °
63 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Sun
5 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea