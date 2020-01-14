National Road 58 Finally Gets The Green Light to be Built

Busan’s long-time dream project, National Road 58, connecting Gadeok Bridge to Songjeong IC Overpass, has received the green light.

Busan City expects the project to be included into the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport’s 5-year plan around the end of the year, once it passes a preliminary feasibility study by the Ministry of Economy and Finance that starts this month.

The project, which connects north and south Busan, will cost about 136.1 billion won and is to have 4 lanes of elevated roads between 2.6km between Gadeok Bridge and Songjeong Nademok (IC).

Once completed, it is expected to resolve the increased traffic volume from the Busan New Port Redevelopment and the regular congestion around Noksan Industrial Complex.