NewsBusan News

National Road 58 Finally Gets The Green Light to be Built

BeFM News

Busan’s long-time dream project, National Road 58, connecting Gadeok Bridge to Songjeong IC Overpass, has received the green light.

Busan City expects the project to be included into the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport’s 5-year plan around the end of the year, once it passes a preliminary feasibility study by the Ministry of Economy and Finance that starts this month.

The project, which connects north and south Busan, will cost about 136.1 billion won and is to have 4 lanes of elevated roads between 2.6km between Gadeok Bridge and Songjeong Nademok (IC).

Once completed, it is expected to resolve the increased traffic volume from the Busan New Port Redevelopment and the regular congestion around Noksan Industrial Complex.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

City Government and BTO in Helsinki to Promote Busan’s Image to Europeans

BeFM News -
Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization will participate in the largest tourism exhibition in Northern Europe in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.
Read more
Busan News

Underground City Plan in Centum City in Doubt

Haps Staff -
Plans to build an underground city in Centum City are in doubt as six months after the plan was revealed, they have yet to find an operator willing to take on the project.
Read more
Busan News

Residents of 101-Story Haeundae LCT The Sharp Are Worried About the Elevators

BeFM News -
Busan residents of 101-story tall ‘Haeundae LCT The Sharp’ have complained on the government’s petition platform saying that they are suffering from fear and stress due to frequent problems with elevators.
Read more
Busan News

Seomyeon’s Underground Platform to Get an Indoor Garden

Haps Staff -
Seomyeon Station underground will be transformed into an indoor garden this year.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Numerous Accidents in Busan

BeFM News -
There have been increased traffic accidents and congestion throughout Busan city due to the rain.
Read more
Busan News

Number of Foreign Tourists Visiting Busan Falls for the First Time in 13 Months

Haps Staff -
Foreign tourists visiting Busan has fallen for the first time in 13 months.
Read more

The Latest

10초 영어: In과 Within의 차이

학습 Yoona Kang -
10초만에 쉽게 영어 표현 배우기!
Read more

Live Music @ HQ Bar

Events Haps Staff -
Check out some great live music this weekend at HQ Bar in Gwangalli.
Read more

15 Top Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongsangnam-do and Ulsan

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced its selections for the "100 Best Sightseeing Places in Korea" for 2019-2020 together with the Korea Tourism Organization.
Read more

10 Second Korean: 불행 중 다행 [ bulhaeng jung dahaeng ]

10 Second Korean Yoona Kang -
Easy and quick Korean expressions!
Read more

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more

National Road 58 Finally Gets The Green Light to be Built

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan's long-time dream project, National Road 58, connecting Gadeok Bridge to Songjeong IC Overpass, has received the green light. 
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2.9 ° C
4 °
2 °
41 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
6 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Shake Shack to Open at Taewang Spark in Daegu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation's capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea