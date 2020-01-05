Number of Foreign Tourists Visiting Busan Falls for the First Time in 13 Months

Foreign tourists visiting Busan has fallen for the first time in 13 months.

According to statistics released by the city of Busan, 212,624 foreign tourists visited the port city last November which is 6.9% less than from November 2018.

The number of foreign tourists to Busan fell for the first time in 13 months when compared to the year-over-year figures since September of 2018.

Statistics have shown that the biggest decrease came from the sharp drop in Japanese tourists following the strained Korea-Japan relationship.

The number of Japanese tourists who came to Busan in November last year was 39,536, down 31.7 percent from the year before at 57,869.

It was the second straight month of a high decrease of Japanese visitors as there was also a 29.5% decrease in October.

However, visitors from China (14.3%), Taiwan (12.9%) and Hong Kong (8.4%) have increased.