Observation Deck and Cable Car May Come to Hwangryeongsan

A construction company has proposed to install an observation deck and cable car at the summit of Hwangryeongsan mountain.

Daewon Plus Construction has informally proposed to build by 2022 a 105-meter tall observatory at the Hwangryeongsan mountaintop and a 539-meter long cable car which would cost 150 billion won.

Busan city believes the plan could help revitalize local tourism.

However, the city says it will carefully review the project as the large scale development of the area could lead to other issues, such as environmental damage and traffic problems.

While civic and environmental groups are strongly opposed to the idea,cthe construction company plans to soon submit a private project plan to the city.