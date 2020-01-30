Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.

The new venture will feature homemade Mexican food with dining in and take out.

The California and Texas-Mex style cuisine uses fresh ingredients daily.

The opening event gets underway today at 11 a.m. and there is a 10% discount during the Grand Opening until February 2nd.

The restaurant is located near Jungdong Subway station in front of Joongang Metro Heights Apartments.

