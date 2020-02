The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 15th.

Event Information

Period: February 4 – March 15, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults, 7,000 won for youths, 5,000 won for members and senior

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

PARASITE

1917

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Judy

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

The Irishman

FORD v FERRARI, 2019

Green Book

Roma