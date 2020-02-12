EntertainmentMovies & TV

Oscars Winner Parasite was the Most Tweeted-about Movie During the 92nd Academy Awards

Haps Staff

“Parasite” (@ParasiteMovie), which won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards Oscars (@TheAcademy), including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay, fired up Twitter all over the world.

“Parasite”, the first Korean movie in history to win an Oscar for Best Picture, was the world’s most Tweeted about movie during the award show.

“Parasite” received more than 1.6 million Tweets worldwide from the time nominees were announced on 13 January 2020. The second most Tweeted movie was “Joker”, with Joaquin Phoenix also winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a leading role. The third most Tweeted film was “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, with Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt also winning for Best Actor in Supporting Role. Fourth place went to “Jojo Rabbit”, while Best Animated Feature Film, “Toy Story 4” rounded up the list in fifth place.

Most Tweeted about movies during the 2020 Oscars night

  1. Parasite
  2. Joker
  3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  4. Jojo Rabbit
  5. Toy Story 4

Twitter also announced the ‘Top 5 most Tweeted moments of the 2020 Oscars night’. With more than 500,000 Tweets around the world, Parasite’s Best Picture Win was the top Tweeted moment of the night.

Top 5 most Tweeted moments of the 2020 Oscars night

  1. Parasite wins Best Picture
  2. Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker
  3. Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director for Parasite
  4. Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress for Judy
  5. Eminem’s surprise performance at the Oscars

In addition, Director Bong Joon-ho was first on the list of the ‘Most discussed celebrities on Twitter during the 2020 Oscars night’. 520,000 Tweets were related to Bong Joon-ho on the day of the awards ceremony alone. The rest of the top five celebrities were Joaquin Phoenix, Eminem, Brad Pitt and Natalie Portman in that order.

Most Tweeted about celebs during the 2020 Oscars night

  1. Bong Joon-ho
  2. Joaquin Phoenix
  3. Eminem
  4. Brad Pitt
  5. Natalie Portman

The Top Tweet of the award show came from the official account of The Academy Awards (@TheAcademyannouncing “Parasite” as the winner of the Best Picture award.

Here are the Top 5 Tweets about the 2020 Oscars during the show:

  1. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226724066779750400
  2. https://twitter.com/AmyKinLA/status/1226661824994480131
  3. https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/1226688802816573440
  4. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226715499188244480
  5. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226682200617127936

And here are the Top 5 Tweets about Parasite on the 2020 Oscars night:

  1. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226730862735003650
  2. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226719645849145344
  3. https://twitter.com/ParasiteMovie/status/1226727007133634560
  4. https://twitter.com/ParasiteMovie/status/1226552095848812544
  5. https://twitter.com/MillennialOfMNL/status/1226731333591846916

Check out hashtag #Oscars#Parasite, and #Bonghive, or follow the @TheAcademy and @ParasiteMovie official handles to keep updated with what’s happening on Twitter celebrating this historic moment for Korean cinema!

Image: Twitter

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

Check Out The Oscars Special 2020 Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 26th.
Read more
Lifestyle

The Ellen Show is Coming to Korean TV from January 24

Haps Staff -
Korean fans of The Ellen Show will soon be able to watch it with Korean subtitles starting from Lunar New Year.
Read more
Movies & TV

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Release Date in Korea

Haps Staff -
South Korean movie fans will have to wait until next year in order to catch the highly anticipated 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.
Read more
Arts & Culture

4th Busan Art Film Fest Begins Today

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is presenting the 4th Busan Art Film Festival from December 10-13.
Read more
Movies & TV

“Frozen 2” Begins Screening in Korea from Today

Haps Staff -
Disney's highly anticipated "Frozen 2" is set to open at theaters around Korea today.
Read more
Movies & TV

Journey to the Year 1959 Film Retrospective Begins Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
Enjoy 15 classic movies from the year 1959 at the Busan Cinema Center from November 16 through December 5.
Read more

The Latest

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more

Busan to Invest Over 200 Billion Won Into Start-ups

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan is investing 205.6 billion won this year to turn Busan into Asia's number 1 startup city.
Read more

Valentine’s Day and Graduation Flower Sales Moving Online and to Convenience Stores

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
This week is usually one of the highest sales weeks for flowers in the nation with school graduations and Valentine's Day falling on the same week, but sales of flowers have plummeted with canceled ceremonies and fears of the coronavirus keeping people indoors.
Read more

Oscars Winner Parasite was the Most Tweeted-about Movie During the 92nd Academy Awards

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
"Parasite" (@ParasiteMovie), which won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards Oscars (@TheAcademy), including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay, fired up Twitter all over the world.
Read more

South Korea Imposes Temporary Entry Ban On International Cruise Ship Travel

Travel BeFM News -
South Korea will impose a temporary entry ban on international cruise ships as the country is beefing up quarantine efforts.
Read more

10초 영어: 흑자와 적자의 영어표현

학습 Yoona Kang -
10초만에 쉽게 영어 표현 배우기!
Read more
Busan
mist
11 ° C
12 °
10 °
100 %
0.5kmh
90 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more

Help Celebrate Gorilla Brewing’s 4th Anniversary this Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea