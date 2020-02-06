SportsSports News

Outdoor Sledding Park at Dasom Park Closes Early for the Season

BeFM News

The outdoor sledding park in Busanjin-gu has been closed early as part of preventive measures on the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

Busan Jin-gu office announced it has closed its outdoor sledding site, which was opened at Dasom Square in Busan Citizen Park on the 24th of December last year.

It said it originally planned to have the sledding park open until the 9th, but closed it early to reduce risk of spreading the new coronavirus infections.

Busan Jingu sledding park has been popularly visited in winter with an average of 950 visitors a day.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

