Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.

Daegu-tang is a fresh codfish soup cooked with napa cabbage, vegetables, tofu and an light anchovy broth.

The restaurant is also featuring a special with nutritious pufferfish sashimi and sushi, fried puffer and a puffer hotpot using live eyespot puffer.

Sakae is open for lunch at 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends and from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.