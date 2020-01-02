Image: Paradise Hotel
Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Haps Staff

Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.

Daegu-tang is a fresh codfish soup cooked with napa cabbage, vegetables, tofu and an light anchovy broth.

The restaurant is also featuring a special with nutritious pufferfish sashimi and sushi, fried puffer and a puffer hotpot using live eyespot puffer.

Sakae is open for lunch at 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends and from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Haps Guide: Places to Ring In Your New Year’s in Busan

Haps Staff -
Looking for some last minute New Year’s ideas? Here’s some ideas to consider if you’re looking to head out for a night on the town to ring in the New Year.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Great View and Coffee at Sinki Cafe in Yeongdo

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Take in a grand view of Busan Harbor Bridge on the Sinki Cafe rooftop in Yeongdo.
Read more
Dine & Drink

LA Bar & Grill Christmas and New Year’s Specials

Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting a "Christmas and New Year's Specials" dinner event through January 4th, 2020.
Read more

The Latest

Seomyeon’s New BRT Causing Congestion, Anger for Drivers

Busan News Haps Staff -
Recently opened on December 30th, the new Seomyeon BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines have been causing large traffic congestion in the heart of the city.
Read more

“Home” Exhibition by Eva Armisén at the Busan Cultural Center

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th.
Read more

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ Exhibit at Space Lee Ufan

Events Haps Staff -
Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley's "FEEL" exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae.
Read more

10 Useful Websites in Busan

Lifestyle John Dunphy -
Whether you’re a “lifer” or a “newbie,” life in the Land of Morning Calm has never been more convenient for expats.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 12 Unique Venues in Gyeongnam Province

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has selected 12 unique venues which show off its charms to visitors year-round.
Read more

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-2.4 ° C
1 °
-5 °
64 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °

Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea