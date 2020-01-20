Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Holding a Special Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet January 24-26

Haps Staff

The Park Hyatt in Marine City is hosting a special “Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet” featuring traditional Korean dishes and a variety of items at its Steak & Seafood grill restaurant “Dining Room”.

The menu consists of Tteokguk (rice cake soup), abalone rice, Galbi Jjim (braised beef ribs), steamed in a bamboo basket, a selection of Jeon, Hangwa (Korean Sweets), Korean rice and Korean punch.

The Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet will be held at 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. from January 24-26 only.

Reservations are required.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices on Some Items From Today

Haps Staff -
Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald's around the nation on some of their menu items from today.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Taehyeong Kim -
ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

The Latest

Park Hyatt Holding a Special Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet January 24-26

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is hosting a special "Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet" featuring traditional Korean dishes and a variety of items at its Steak & Seafood grill restaurant "Dining Room".
Read more

Dates Announced for 2020 K-CON

KPop Haps Staff -
Hallyu festival K-CON has announced its worldwide dates for 2020.
Read more

“Emotion in Motion” Exhibit Begins Thursday at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan will host its latest exhibit "Emotion in Motion" from January 23 until July 26th.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Presidential Residence in the Provisional Capital

Local Destinations Busan City News -
Check out one of the cities national historic heritage sites this year as the 94-year old building tells the tale of history in Busan.
Read more

Domestic Violence Cases Threaten Lunar New Year’s Holiday Cheer

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Police Agency says that it is highly likely that some family members will abuse their family members with domestic violence during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Jungle Dome Opens in Geoje

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Jungle Dome, Korea's largest dome glass botanical garden located in Geoje, opened to the public on January 16th.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
0 ° C
0 °
0 °
47 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
10 °

Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Holding a Special Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet January 24-26

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is hosting a special "Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet" featuring traditional Korean dishes and a variety of items at its Steak & Seafood grill restaurant "Dining Room".
Read more

McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices on Some Items From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald's around the nation on some of their menu items from today.
Read more

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.
Read more

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea