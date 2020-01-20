Park Hyatt Holding a Special Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet January 24-26

The Park Hyatt in Marine City is hosting a special “Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet” featuring traditional Korean dishes and a variety of items at its Steak & Seafood grill restaurant “Dining Room”.

The menu consists of Tteokguk (rice cake soup), abalone rice, Galbi Jjim (braised beef ribs), steamed in a bamboo basket, a selection of Jeon, Hangwa (Korean Sweets), Korean rice and Korean punch.

The Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet will be held at 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. from January 24-26 only.

Reservations are required.