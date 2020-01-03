“Pink Light” Expands Service to Yangsan, Gyeongnam

Busan City announced that it has begun expanding its distribution of ‘Pink Light’ device to more areas.

‘Pink light’ devices light up the alert system attached to the pink seats in subway cars to alert nearby passengers to give the device holder priority seating.

The city will distribute pink light transmitters, known as beacons, which were issued only to pregnant women living in Busan, to pregnant women living in Yangsan, and Gyeongnam as well.

To receive the beacons, expecting mothers can visit metro stations at Busan, Seomyeon, Yeonsan, Suyeong, Deokcheon, and Dongnae, and present their pregnancy diary.