Police Begin Major Holiday Drunk Driving Crackdown Around the City

The Busan Police Agency will conduct intensive drunk driving crackdowns for the year-end and New Year holidays.

It will cooperate with authorities from Ulsan and Gyeongnam Province, and conduct the crackdown until January 31 next year.

On Fridays, highway patrol officers will also join in on the crackdowns on highway access roads.

There will be crackdowns on ship captains as well as aircraft pilots, and even against drivers during lunch breaks in busy commercial areas.

The peak time for the crackdowns will be between 10 pm and 4 am when 42 percent of all drunk driving accidents occurred in the last three years.

An official from the Busan Police Agency said, “Relevant laws and regulations have been strengthened so that drinking just one serving of alcohol can subject the driver to DUI.”