Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection

The Korea Center for Disease Control has released its “Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection”.

Recommendations for preventing infectious diseases

  • Wash your hands with soap and water especially your palms and under your fingernails
  • Cover your mouth with your sleeve when coughing
  • Wear a mask when visiting health facilities with respiratory symptoms (coughing, etc)
  • Inform your travel history to medical staff when visiting health facilities

Please consult with the KCDC call center at 1339 if you are suspicious of contracting an infectious disease

Recommendations when traveling to the affected area in China

  • Do not touch animals (including poultry)
  • Avoid visiting local markets and health facilities
  • Do not contact with people who have a fever or respiratory symptoms (coughing, difficulty in breathing, etc.)
  • Wear a mask when coughing
  • Cover your mouth with your sleeve when coughing
  • Comply with personal hygiene recommendations
  • Report the health questionnaire upon arrival after traveling to infected regions in China

If you have a fever and respiratory symptoms within 14 days of returning to Korea, please consult with the KCDC call center at 1339 or a public health center.

