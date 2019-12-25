Arts & Culture

Ring in the New Year at Busan’s Yongdusan Park

Busan City News

To welcome in the New Year, Busan is hosting its annual New Year’s Festival, a popular winter event, celebrated by both citizens of Busan, as well as tourists visiting the city.

The 2020 Busan Haemaji (Sunrise) Festival – also known as the New Year’s Festival – consists of a bell-tolling ceremony and New Year’s sunrise event. The festival will start at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and continue through midnight into the morning of New Year’s Day at Yongdusan Park and Haeundae Beach, respectively.

The bell-tolling ceremony will begin with a ten-second countdown to midnight, followed by 33 tolls of the bell to officially mark the beginning of the New Year.

Event Information

Period: December 31, 2019 – January 1, 2020

Venue: Yongdusan Park

Bell-tolling Ceremony

December 31, 2019: 11:00 p.m. – (Yongdusan Park)

PROGRAM:

23:00 – 23:55 Year-end music concert

23:55 – 00:00 Bell-tolling ceremony, Mayor’s New Year’s address and fireworks display, singing of the City of Busan’s anthem together

Complimentary hot tea and eomuk (fish cake) will be served at service booths from 9:00 p.m. to 11:40 p.m.

How to get there: Nampo Station (Metro line 1), Exit 7. Walk about 10 minutes and find the escalator leading to Yongdusan Park on your right.

