Securities Museum Opens in Busan

Busan Metropolitan City and the Korea Securities Depository (KSD) announced that they officially opened the Securities Museum in the Busan International Finance Center (BIFC) Tower II on December 4th, 2019.

The public opening of the museum started on Monday, December 9, 2019.

The Securities Museum in Busan possesses about 9,000 relics related to stocks and features four permanent exhibition halls, a theater, library, storage, education room, and other facilities in the 2,728 square meter area on the 2nd floor of BIFC Tower II.

The museum has enough scale to rank as the third world securities museum along with the Swiss Finance Museum and the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC)’s Taiwan Stock Museum, and is three times bigger than the Securities Museum in Ilsan City, which opened in 2004 by KSD as the second world securities museum.

The admission is free and the hours of operation are from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sundays and national holidays.