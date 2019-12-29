Seomyeon’s Lotte Department Store Breaks 1 Trillion Won in Sales

Lotte Department Store’s Seomyeon branch passed 1 trillion won in sales for the first time in its 24-year history.

After expanding its floor space in an aggressive expansion in 2017, the department store focused more on luxury goods, including higher sales in men’s overseas luxury brands and adding 130 local brands.

Added rest spaces and attracting high-quality restaurants also helped attract a wider client base.

As of last year, department stores that achieved annual sales of KRW 1 trillion were Shinsegae Gangnam Branch (KRW 1.80 trillion), Lotte Sogong-dong Main Branch (KRW 1.76 trillion), Lotte Jamsil Branch (KRW 1.45 trillion), and Shinsegae Centum City Branch (1.4 trillion won).