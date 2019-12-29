Image: Lotte Shopping
LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Seomyeon’s Lotte Department Store Breaks 1 Trillion Won in Sales

Haps Staff

Lotte Department Store’s Seomyeon branch passed 1 trillion won in sales for the first time in its 24-year history.

After expanding its floor space in an aggressive expansion in 2017, the department store focused more on luxury goods, including higher sales in men’s overseas luxury brands and adding 130 local brands.

Added rest spaces and attracting high-quality restaurants also helped attract a wider client base.

As of last year, department stores that achieved annual sales of KRW 1 trillion were Shinsegae Gangnam Branch (KRW 1.80 trillion), Lotte Sogong-dong Main Branch (KRW 1.76 trillion), Lotte Jamsil Branch (KRW 1.45 trillion), and Shinsegae Centum City Branch (1.4 trillion won).

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Related Articles

Shopping, Home & Living

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

Haps Staff -
With Christmas just a few days away, here's 10 great places to go look for a special gift for your loved one.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Department Stores Hosting Cultural Events for Christmas

BeFM News -
Department stores in Busan are hosting a variety of cultural events to attract customers for the Christmas holidays.
Read more
Lifestyle

Uniqlo, Japanese Beer Makers Fighting For Survival in Korean Market

Haps Staff -
Japanese companies affected by the South Korean boycott are struggling to stay afloat in the country.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Starfield City to Enter Haeundae’s LCT

Haps Staff -
Shinsegae's Starfield City has signed on to operate the shopping mall according to local real estate officials last month for a commercial facility in the LCT Podium.
Read more
Lifestyle

Check Out What’s In the New Starfield City Myeongji

Haps Staff -
Busan's first Starfield City opened on Thursday in Myeongji International New City in Gangseo-gu.
Read more
Lifestyle

Mega Mart Holding Huge Discount Event Through the 20th

Haps Staff -
Mega Mart's around the city are holding "Mega Black Day", their annual big discount sale from October 16th through the 20th.
Read more

The Latest

Haps Guide: Places to Ring In Your New Year’s in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Looking for some last minute New Year’s ideas? Here’s some ideas to consider if you’re looking to head out for a night on the town to ring in the New Year.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: December 30 – January 5

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Busan City Hall Open Library to Open in Second Half of 2020

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that Busan City Hall Open Library will open in the second half of next year.
Read more

KT Sonic Boom January Home Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam Province is hosting the 13th Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival in Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest in Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Haps Guide: Places to Ring In Your New Year’s in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Looking for some last minute New Year’s ideas? Here’s some ideas to consider if you’re looking to head out for a night on the town to ring in the New Year.
Read more

Enjoy a Great View and Coffee at Sinki Cafe in Yeongdo

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Take in a grand view of Busan Harbor Bridge on the Sinki Cafe rooftop in Yeongdo.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill Christmas and New Year’s Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting a "Christmas and New Year's Specials" dinner event through January 4th, 2020.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.
Read more

Travel

