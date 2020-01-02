NewsBusan News

Seomyeon’s New BRT Causing Congestion, Anger for Drivers

Recently opened on December 30th, the new Seomyeon BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines have been causing large traffic congestion in the heart of the city.

The new 6.6-kilometer between Jungangdae-ro and Seomyeon Gwangmu Bridge opened to massive traffic jams, especially noted around Busan City Hall.

Taxi drivers and citizens complained of traffic jams in both directions after the roads have been cut from six lanes to four lanes.

The BRT, however, is expected to increase bus speeds by 8-18% and is expected to improve by 30% once fully operational.

Though traffic congestion has eased in the last few days as drivers are becoming more aware of the new system, the city is encouraging more public transportation use.

BRT is a very important policy for Busan to be a ‘transportation-oriented city’ and was the focus of the former Busan mayor, though had hoped to be completely discontinued by current mayor Oh Keo-don.

However, according to the public opinion, it was a popular project so the administration continued with BRT projects, including the 7.9km section between Seomyeon Gwangmugyo and Chungmu-dong in 2021, and the 5.4km section between Seomyeon and Sasang in 2022.

 

blank
Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

Travel

