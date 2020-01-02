Seomyeon’s New BRT Causing Congestion, Anger for Drivers

Recently opened on December 30th, the new Seomyeon BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines have been causing large traffic congestion in the heart of the city.

The new 6.6-kilometer between Jungangdae-ro and Seomyeon Gwangmu Bridge opened to massive traffic jams, especially noted around Busan City Hall.

Taxi drivers and citizens complained of traffic jams in both directions after the roads have been cut from six lanes to four lanes.

The BRT, however, is expected to increase bus speeds by 8-18% and is expected to improve by 30% once fully operational.

Though traffic congestion has eased in the last few days as drivers are becoming more aware of the new system, the city is encouraging more public transportation use.

BRT is a very important policy for Busan to be a ‘transportation-oriented city’ and was the focus of the former Busan mayor, though had hoped to be completely discontinued by current mayor Oh Keo-don.

However, according to the public opinion, it was a popular project so the administration continued with BRT projects, including the 7.9km section between Seomyeon Gwangmugyo and Chungmu-dong in 2021, and the 5.4km section between Seomyeon and Sasang in 2022.