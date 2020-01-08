NewsBusan News

Seomyeon’s Underground Platform to Get an Indoor Garden

Haps Staff

Seomyeon Station underground will be transformed into an indoor garden this year.

The Korea Forest Service announced that it will support 12 places nationwide including Busan’s Seomyeon Station as a ‘2020 life-oriented forest creation project’.

This project aims to create various types of gardens at multi-use facilities and has been implemented by the Korea Forest Service since 2019. 

The location is set to be the point leading to the Seomyeon station ticket gate past Seomyeon Daehyeon Underground Shopping Mall for a total of 1,500 square meters.

The indoor garden will be designed with various shapes such as wall gardens, vertical gardens, and public gardens. In addition, watering and temperature control are introduced into the automation system.

A variety of trees planted are also expected to help reduce the concentration of indoor organic compounds, such as formaldehyde and benzene, and ultrafine dust.

Construction is set to begin in March and is expected to be completed by December.

Haps Staff
